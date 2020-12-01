Stevenage Debenhams could be heading for closure three years after opening

Debenhams stores across the UK may close, including the Stevenage branch which was saved from demise during a roll out of closures announced in 2019.

The Stevenage store in the Roaring Meg Retail Park opened in August 2017, and in the past had the strongest sales increase of all Debenahams shops across the UK.

However, after falling into administration for the second time in April and failed attempts to save the company, 12,000 staff across its 124 stores may lose their jobs.

Fellow retailer JD Sports was in talks with the department store about a rescue deal, however it has now pulled out.

It was announced in April last year that the nearby Welwyn Garden City store was heading for closure after going into administration for the first time.

That chain ceased trading on January 15, 2020.