Reflecting on EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis becoming the first deaf contestant to win BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, the head of a Stevenage charity supporting deaf young people says it "proves barriers can be broken down and great things achieved through determination".

Rose, 27, and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice were presented with the glitterball trophy in Saturday's live final.

Rose and Giovanni during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Saturday - Credit: PA

Rose has been widely praised throughout the series for challenging assumptions about deaf people and dancing, and she and Giovanni danced without music for 20 seconds during their Couple's Choice routine to Clean Bandit's Symphony - as a tribute to the deaf community.

Wearing a hearing aid, Rose could pick up some of the music and hear the beat, as well as feel the vibrations. She also focused on reading Giovanni's body language, and counted in her head to help with timing.

The couple danced without music for 20 seconds during their Couple's Choice routine to Clean Bandit's Symphony, as a tribute to the deaf community. - Credit: PA

Julie Bayford, chief executive of the Phoenix Group for Deaf Children and Young Adults - a charity based at The Hyde in Stevenage, said: "Our families were very excited about Rose taking part and doing so well.

"It was good for those who have hearing to learn about deafness and the challenges deaf people face. The silent dance was particularly powerful.

"Many of our members are British Sign Language users, and Rose is an inspiration to deaf children and young people who may be concerned their deafness will prevent them achieving what they want to achieve. Rose has proved those barriers can be broken down and great things can be achieved through determination and a positive outlook."

Wearing a hearing aid, Rose could pick up some of the music and hear the beat, as well as feel the vibrations - Credit: PA

Members of Phoenix have shared their thoughts. One parent, who has a son who uses British Sign Language, said: "Rose’s participation helped hearing people understand about deafness and see that deafness is not a disability. Deaf people can do or achieve anything the same as hearing people."

Lyndsey, mum of Poppy, said: "For us, it has been amazing for Poppy’s confidence. She loved seeing someone like her on television and every week she was excited to watch and see if any sign language was in the dances. Rose has been a great role model for our children, showing them they can do anything they set their minds to."

Shana, mum of Zanna, said: "It was good to see deaf representation on the television done correctly. Rose has highlighted that being deaf doesn’t need to be thought of in a negative way and that we should be proud to belong to the deaf community. Also, with the right attitude and support, deaf people can do things well, and even the best!"

Winners Rose and Giovanni with the glitterball trophy - Credit: PA



