Stevenage Day to be held virtually for second time

Published: 2:00 PM June 9, 2021

Action from Stevenage Day 2018 - the event will be held virtually for the second year in a row due to the pandemic - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

This year’s Stevenage Day will be held on Sunday, June 13 - but, with restrictions still in place, it will take place virtually.

A video will be streamed from the council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel showcasing stallholders and performances from local talent, including Robyn and the Hood, Vertigo, Steve Young and The Real Time Players and Identity Dance.

The video will also include the Mayor of Stevenage Cllr Sandra Barr and leader of the council Cllr Sharon Taylor, and will be presented by Laura Alexandra.

Stallholders will share their favourite memories from past Stevenage Days, as well as what they’re most looking forward to when the event returns.

Councillor Richard Henry, executive portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “Sadly we’re unable to hold Stevenage Day in its usual format this year as it simply would not have been possible to plan for such a large scale event back when the rate of COVID cases were so high and the government’s route out of lockdown had not been clearly mapped out.

“With that situation changing and the success of the vaccine programme providing hope for an end to restrictions, we hope that if we do return to normality we may be to put on a similar community event later in the year.”

To watch the video, go to www.facebook.com/stevenageboroughcouncil or youtube.com/user/sbccomms at 11am on Sunday.