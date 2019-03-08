Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help RBL charity worker find wedding ring lost at Stevenage Day?

PUBLISHED: 11:34 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 10 June 2019

Paul Smith lost his wedding ring at Stevenage Day. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Paul Smith lost his wedding ring at Stevenage Day. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A charity worker raising money for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal at Stevenage Day yesterday lost his wedding ring at the event and is appealing for help in finding it.

Paul Smith, who has been married for 29 years, is devastated his deeply significant gold band has gone missing and is desperate to get it back.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I've never taken it off, but my doctor put me on a diet and I have lost three stone, so it must have slipped off my finger."

It was the 60th anniversary of Stevenage Day - a family event on King George V Playing Fields organised by Stevenage Borough Council. Paul manned the RBL stall from 8am until 5pm and noticed his wedding band was missing at about 2pm. He has since searched for it in the rain, but to no avail.

Paul said: "I have looked everywhere. Nobody has handed it into the event organisers or police."

If you find the ring, please call Paul on 07523 862059.

Most Read

More than 100 North Herts homeowners built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ rules

news@thecomet.net

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Can you help RBL charity worker find wedding ring lost at Stevenage Day?

Paul Smith lost his wedding ring at Stevenage Day. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019: Meet our North Herts recipients on prestigious list

Anne-Marie Morrison (L) and Margaret Berry (R) have been recognised on the prestigious list.

Second closure order made at Stevenage flats after drug dealing allegations

This is the second closure order for Monument Court flats this year

Most Read

More than 100 North Herts homeowners built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ rules

news@thecomet.net

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Can you help RBL charity worker find wedding ring lost at Stevenage Day?

Paul Smith lost his wedding ring at Stevenage Day. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019: Meet our North Herts recipients on prestigious list

Anne-Marie Morrison (L) and Margaret Berry (R) have been recognised on the prestigious list.

Second closure order made at Stevenage flats after drug dealing allegations

This is the second closure order for Monument Court flats this year

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Can you help RBL charity worker find wedding ring lost at Stevenage Day?

Paul Smith lost his wedding ring at Stevenage Day. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Letchworth couple donates Welsh National Opera performance for Willian church fundraiser

Angharad Morgan will perform in Letchworth as part of the town's annual festival. Picture: Welsh National Opera

More than 100 North Herts homeowners built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ rules

news@thecomet.net
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists