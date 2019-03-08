Can you help RBL charity worker find wedding ring lost at Stevenage Day?

A charity worker raising money for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal at Stevenage Day yesterday lost his wedding ring at the event and is appealing for help in finding it.

Paul Smith, who has been married for 29 years, is devastated his deeply significant gold band has gone missing and is desperate to get it back.

He said: "I've never taken it off, but my doctor put me on a diet and I have lost three stone, so it must have slipped off my finger."

It was the 60th anniversary of Stevenage Day - a family event on King George V Playing Fields organised by Stevenage Borough Council. Paul manned the RBL stall from 8am until 5pm and noticed his wedding band was missing at about 2pm. He has since searched for it in the rain, but to no avail.

Paul said: "I have looked everywhere. Nobody has handed it into the event organisers or police."

If you find the ring, please call Paul on 07523 862059.