Video

Stevenage dance school ‘comes alive’ with Greatest Showman performance dedicated to key workers

Students from Footworks School of Dance and Musical Theatre enjoyed an Easter workshop over Zoom. Picture: Footworks Archant

A Stevenage dance school has taken lockdown to new heights, with a performance from hit musical The Greatest Showman – choreographed entirely from students’ homes and gardens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Footworks School of Dance and Musical Theatre, based in Stevenage, organised an Easter musical theatre workshop over Zoom, with students performing a remarkable version of ‘Come Alive’ from the 2017 hit musical.

The production was dedicated to all the key workers on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Footworks principal Susan Twiggs said: “Our students hoped it would bring a smile to thos who watched it, while also paying tribute to those working so hard in this pandemic.

“Making this video together made the students feel close to their dancing friends, even if they’re missing their teachers!”

Footworks students also had the privilege of performing in the Mayor’s Charity Concert – by special request of the mayor – which was the last time they performed together before lockdown started.

Footworks dance lessons are continuing over Zoom.