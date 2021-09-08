Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Dad taking on multi-triathlon challenge in aid of men's mental health

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:47 AM September 8, 2021   
Stevenage dad Kieran Feetham is taking on multiple triathlons to raise funds for a Lister-based men’s health champion

Stevenage dad Kieran Feetham is taking the challenge of multiple triathlons this weekend to raise funds for a men’s health champion based at Lister Hospital - Credit: Kieran Feetham

A Stevenage dad is taking on the challenge of completing as many triathlons as he can over the two-day Blenheim Weekend Warrior Triathlon event this weekend.

Kieran Feetham, 37, will be doing a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run - repeatedly - to raise funds for an East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity men’s health champion to help improve men’s health in the community.

The dad of two said: “I want to raise money so there is support for new dads as well as all the guys out there that have struggled with their physical and mental health during the lockdowns.

"It’s very brave for a guy to ask for help, but we have to have the support out there for them when they do.

“My dad was a European champion triathlete, but even he thinks I am mad to do this event.”

You may also want to watch:

Kieran runs the Stevenage Injury Clinic and is a running coach for Fairlands Valley Spartans, so he knows what a challenge he has set for himself.

Eloise Huddleston, director of East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, which supports Lister Hospital, said: “What an amazing challenge Kieran is taking on!

Most Read

  1. 1 GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour
  2. 2 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
  3. 3 Investigation busts landlords of unlicensed property over 'dangerous' living conditions
  1. 4 Free music festival to get Stevenage Old Town rocking
  2. 5 'My gast is flabbered': SEND parents protest in outrage after children left without school places
  3. 6 Boy, 15, sentenced for manslaughter of Christopher Hewett
  4. 7 Mum taking on two marathons in as many months for Darcie's Wish
  5. 8 Concerns halt plan to build homes on village pub land
  6. 9 Fairlands swim trial success after safety concerns
  7. 10 Ex-offender uses football to mentor young people

"It’s so great to see him raise funds for a men’s health champion to help men who might otherwise struggle with their physical and mental health. This is needed now more than ever.

"Thank you, Kieran and best of luck!”

To support Kieran and his multi-triathlon challenge, visit: justgiving.com/kieran-feetham1.

Triathlon
Stevenage News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of a suspected assault in Stevenage town centre

Herts Live

Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Wel

Herts Live | Updated

Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The roof terrace at the new Co-Space in Stevenage

Work space set to open in town centre as part of £2m project

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Players from Chic netball team are playing a charity match this weekend in memory of their friend and team mate Lauren Hughes

Netballers embark on fundraising feat in memory of teammate

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon