Stevenage dad’s marathon effort in daughter’s memory raises £4k for charity
PUBLISHED: 14:32 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 06 October 2020
Archant
A dad who suffered the devastating loss of his daughter, who was stillborn, has run a marathon distance in her memory and raised more than £4,000 for charity.
On Sunday – the date of the rescheduled Virgin Money London Marathon, which was cancelled due to the pandemic – Stevenage’s Ian Jackson ran 100 laps of the pitch at Stevenage Cricket Club – a marathon distance of 26.2 miles – in memory of his daughter, Chloe, who was stillborn on March 5, 1998.
Ian, whose brother Gary ran the distance with him, completed the challenge in 4 hours 21 minutes and has raised £4,400 for Tommy’s – a charity that funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.
Ian said: “It was very emotional seeing so many friends and family cheering me on. I was totally bowled over. I couldn’t believe the number of people who came and supported in the rain. It was truly amazing – a day I will never forget.”
