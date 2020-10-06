Stevenage dad’s marathon effort in daughter’s memory raises £4k for charity

Stevenage's Ian Jackson ran 100 laps of Stevenage Cricket Club in memory of his daughter and to raise money for Tommy's. Here he is just yards from the finish line. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Ellis Archant

A dad who suffered the devastating loss of his daughter, who was stillborn, has run a marathon distance in her memory and raised more than £4,000 for charity.

On Sunday – the date of the rescheduled Virgin Money London Marathon, which was cancelled due to the pandemic – Stevenage’s Ian Jackson ran 100 laps of the pitch at Stevenage Cricket Club – a marathon distance of 26.2 miles – in memory of his daughter, Chloe, who was stillborn on March 5, 1998.

Ian, whose brother Gary ran the distance with him, completed the challenge in 4 hours 21 minutes and has raised £4,400 for Tommy’s – a charity that funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Ian said: “It was very emotional seeing so many friends and family cheering me on. I was totally bowled over. I couldn’t believe the number of people who came and supported in the rain. It was truly amazing – a day I will never forget.”