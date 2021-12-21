People rally for young brothers after dad's shock death

The family of a Stevenage man who has died following a road traffic incident, leaving behind two young sons, say they have been "completely overwhelmed" by people's support, with more than £4,000 raised in just two days towards his funeral and his children's future.

Matthew Lavell, from Stevenage, was just 43 years old when he died last Thursday - exactly two years to the day since his mum Stephanie died. Matthew's sister, Rachel, says the police believe he had a medical incident while driving, causing him to crash, but the family is waiting for confirmation.

She said: "He had two sons, Rylan who is 10 and Logan who is nine, and they were his absolute world.

"I loved the way he looked after his boys, and the love he had for them. His main focus was caring for his children, followed closely by gaming, gadgets and cars.

"He was loud and highly opinionated, but had a big heart and would always help anyone who needed it, if he could."

Born and bred in Stevenage, Matthew was son to Stephanie and John and the youngest of three children - with Rachel and Emma his older sisters. He attended Bandley Hill Primary School and The Nobel School. He was also a member of the Stevenage Sea Cadets for a number of years.

Matthew (centre) with his friends at Stevenage Sea Cadets - Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Lavell

At 18, he joined the British Army as a Grenadier Guard and served for about four years, before going on to do several different jobs, including more recently becoming a lorry driver.

Matthew in army uniform with his grandmother Kathleen - Credit: Courtesy of Rachel Lavell

A Go Fund Me page set up by Rachel and Emma to help pay for Matthew's funeral, and go towards his sons' future, has so far raised £4,375.

Rachel said: "We were asked by some of his friends to set up a fundraising page, so they could help pay towards his funeral and towards the boys' future, as Matthew is no longer able to do this for them.

"We are completely overwhelmed with the response, and not just donations, but messages and offers of support as well.

"He had many friends dotted around all over the place, who loved him very much.

"All his family would like to say a massive thank you to everyone for all their kind words and generosity at this really difficult time."

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/matthew-lavells-funeral-and-the-boys-future