Stevenage dad’s marathon effort after ‘monumental loss’ of baby daughter

Ian Jackson will be running a marathon distance in memory of his daughter Chloe and to raise money for the charity Tommy's. Picture: Ian Jackson Archant

A dad who suffered the devastating loss of his daughter, who was stillborn, will be running a marathon distance in her memory to help fund research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Ian Jackson and his wife Kerry, who live in Stevenage, were distraught when their first child, Chloe, was stillborn on March 5, 1998.

“It was a monumental loss,” Ian said. “Our world was turned upside down and we didn’t know where to turn. Family and friends were amazing, but the charity Tommy’s was there to give us additional support which helped us get through this terrible time.

“There is a happier ending - Megan was born a year later and then Tom joined us a further four years later. We are so proud of them both, but never forget our dear Chloe.”

One in four women lose a baby during pregnancy or birth. Tommy’s funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, and provides pregnancy health information to parents.

On October 4 – the date of the rescheduled Virgin Money London Marathon, which now cannot go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Ian will be taking on a marathon of his own in aid of Tommy’s.

Starting at 9am, he will be running 100 laps of the pitch at Stevenage Cricket Club, equating to a marathon distance of 26.2 miles.

Ian said: “I am doing this run in Chloe’s everlasting memory but, more importantly, to raise money for this amazing charity.

“The run shouldn’t be too difficult, but that’s not the point.

“I hate asking for sponsorship, and am not looking for large individual donations – a few pennies from many will make a huge difference.”

Ian, who is a member of Stevenage Hockey Club and its former chairman, intends to have the lap count shown on the cricket scoreboard and is encouraging people to head down there to support him, while observing COVID-19 guidelines. He also hopes to invite some spectators to join him and run a few laps of the pitch.

Ian has so far raised just over £1,500 and is hoping to reach his £2,000 target.

To sponsor him, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for ‘Ian Jackson’.

For more about Tommy’s, visit tommys.org