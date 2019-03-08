Stevenage gears up for third annual cycling festival

Stevenage Cycling Festival promises something for everyone. Archant

Families, beginners and experienced cyclists are all being encouraged to sign up for a week-long cycling event that is due to start this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage's Cycling Festival is returning for its third year and will take place between from Saturday, August 17, until Monday, August 26.

The event is aimed at encouraging children and families to get involved in cycling, as well as highlighting the unique cycle network Stevenage has to offer. A free, family fun day will take place on Sunday, August 18, at Hampson Park Community Centre - where children and toddlers can try cycling.

In addition to these family activities, more experienced riders can enjoy the festival with routes up to 25 miles.

Borough councillor Richard Henry said: "Cycling is a great way to stay fit. A great feature of Stevenage is its cycle routes and this is a fantastic way to invite everybody in the town to take part."

The rides are hosted by Breeze, Stevenage Cycling Hub, Cycling UK and Tyco Cycling Club - and many are free of charge. Registering online is advised.

The events are as follows:

You may also want to watch:

Cake and coffee rides at 2pm on Saturday, August 17. Easy starter from Costello's Café, Fairlands Valley Park, and an intermediate ride from Stevenage Cycles, SG2 0DJ.

'The Tour de Stevenage' on Sunday, August 18, from Hampson Park Community Centre. Hourly 12 noon to 3pm.

Starter ride on Monday, August 19, with a 7.15pm start from the Old Town war memorial.

Bikeability level 3 course. From Tuesday, August 20, to Thursday, August 22. 2pm at Stevenage Cycle Hub. £29.

Children's 'Learn 2 Ride' course at Stevenage Cycle Hub. Tuesday, August 20, to Friday, August 23 - 12.30pm to 1.30pm. £40.

Easygoing women's ride at 10.15am, Wednesday, August 21, from Costello's Café and an evening ride at 7.15pm from the Old Town war memorial.

Steady women's ride from Costello's Café on Thursday, August 22, at 6.30pm and a 20 to 25-mile ride on Friday, August 23, 7.15pm from Old Town war memorial.

Cake and coffee rides on Saturday, August 24. Easy starter ride at 2pm from Costello's Café and 25-mile newcomer's ride at 9am from Stevenage Cycles.

Last but not least is a 25 to 40 miles ride with coffee and lunch on Monday, August 26. 9.30am from the Old Town war memorial.