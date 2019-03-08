Advanced search

Stevenage's week-long cycling festival attracts hundreds

PUBLISHED: 12:02 31 August 2019

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Borough Council kicked off its annual Cycling Festival last week with deputy mayor Jim Brown opening the festivities.

The festival, which concluded on Sunday, included multiple events for hundreds of cyclists of all abilities and ages.

One of the highlights of the event was the Family Fun Day, which was an event aimed at getting children and families more excited about cycling, educating people about Stevenage's unique cycle network and promoting overall health and wellbeing.

Councillor Jim Brown said: "I've enjoyed cycling for many years and hope others will experience the fun of cycling in coming years.

"I'd like us to make better use of what I'd call this secret weapon against congestion, poor air quality in towns and cities, transport poverty and climate change.

"In Stevenage we have more than a marathon's worth of dedicated cycle ways which thousands of people use to get to work, school, shopping and for leisure."

