Stevenage's week-long cycling festival attracts hundreds

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Stevenage Borough Council kicked off its annual Cycling Festival last week with deputy mayor Jim Brown opening the festivities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deputy mayor of Stevenage Jim Brown kicked off the Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Deputy mayor of Stevenage Jim Brown kicked off the Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

The festival, which concluded on Sunday, included multiple events for hundreds of cyclists of all abilities and ages.

One of the highlights of the event was the Family Fun Day, which was an event aimed at getting children and families more excited about cycling, educating people about Stevenage's unique cycle network and promoting overall health and wellbeing.

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Councillor Jim Brown said: "I've enjoyed cycling for many years and hope others will experience the fun of cycling in coming years.

"I'd like us to make better use of what I'd call this secret weapon against congestion, poor air quality in towns and cities, transport poverty and climate change.

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

"In Stevenage we have more than a marathon's worth of dedicated cycle ways which thousands of people use to get to work, school, shopping and for leisure."

Cyclists of all ages and abilities got involved in the festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Cyclists of all ages and abilities got involved in the festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

You may also want to watch: