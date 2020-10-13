Advanced search

Police issue warning after Stevenage girl, 11, approached by stranger after school

PUBLISHED: 10:08 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 13 October 2020

Police say there have been reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached in Stanley Road. Picture: Archant

Police say there have been reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached in Stanley Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

Stevenage police have issued a warning after receiving reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached by a stranger last week.

According to officers, a man standing by a black car approached the 11-year-old in Stanley Road to offer her a lift in his car at around 4pm on Thursday, October 8.

You may also want to watch:

When she declined and walked away, the man drove off towards Raleigh Crescent. Police say at no point did the man attempt to grab or touch the girl.

The man is described as around 30–years–old, white, approximately 5 ft 11in, with a short beard, possibly a moustache and wearing a hoody.

The car is believed to be a black estate with a registration beginning with V.

Local Safer Neighbourhood Teams have been made aware and enquiries are continuing. Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has information about this incident should call 101 quoting ISR 507 of October 8.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

What does Hertfordshire’s new coronavirus tier mean?

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen in Hertfordshire. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Police issue warning after Stevenage girl, 11, approached by stranger after school

Police say there have been reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached in Stanley Road. Picture: Archant

East Coast upgrade works to cause major train service disruption

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel to or from London this weekend amid vital works to the East Coast Main Line. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Images

‘Desperate times’ as Hitchin’s Market Theatre fights for survival

The Market Theatre in Hitchin has launched a JustGiving survival appeal after missing out on a grant through the Culture Recovery Fund. Picture: The Market Theatre

Can you help nominate Stevenage’s ‘Neighbour of the Year’?

Stevenage residents are being encouraged to nominate their 'Neighbour of the Year'. Picture: Sarah Walton