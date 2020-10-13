Police issue warning after Stevenage girl, 11, approached by stranger after school

Police say there have been reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached in Stanley Road. Picture: Archant Archant

Stevenage police have issued a warning after receiving reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached by a stranger last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to officers, a man standing by a black car approached the 11-year-old in Stanley Road to offer her a lift in his car at around 4pm on Thursday, October 8.

You may also want to watch:

When she declined and walked away, the man drove off towards Raleigh Crescent. Police say at no point did the man attempt to grab or touch the girl.

The man is described as around 30–years–old, white, approximately 5 ft 11in, with a short beard, possibly a moustache and wearing a hoody.

The car is believed to be a black estate with a registration beginning with V.

Local Safer Neighbourhood Teams have been made aware and enquiries are continuing. Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has information about this incident should call 101 quoting ISR 507 of October 8.