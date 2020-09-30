Woman left ‘bleeding’ with ‘puncture wounds’ after dog attack in Stevenage park

A woman was left bleeding and with a number of puncture wounds, after she was bitten by a dog in a popular Stevenage park earlier this month.

On Thursday, September 17, a woman was walking in St Nicholas Park when she was approached by a large dog off the lead.

The dog bit her arm, causing three puncture wounds and what police describe as “extensive bleeding”. The dog was put back on the lead by the owner, who walked off in the direction of Great Ashby.

Now, police officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a woman, as she may be able to assist with their enquiries.

PSCO Chloe Scott, of Stevenage safer neighbourhood team, said: “This was obviously incredibly distressing for the victim.

“This park is popular with dog walkers, and we believe that there would have been a number of witnesses at the time of the attack – if you did see the incident taking place, or have any information you think could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.

“In particular, the woman pictured is believed to have been walking her dog in the area at the time. We believe she might have key information that could assist with our investigation, and would like to talk to her. If you recognise her, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PSCO Scott at chloe.scott@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.