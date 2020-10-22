Armed police attend Stevenage property after reports of firearm

Armed police responded to reports of a fake gun in Lonsdale Road, Stevenage earlier this week. Picture: TERRY HARRIS © Terry Harris

Armed police responded to a call out in Stevenage earlier this week, after reports that a firearm had been seen in a vehicle.

Officers from the armed policing unit attended an address in Lonsdale Road on Tuesday evening at around 11pm, after being alerted to a potential firearm being spotted in a car in Baldock earlier that day.

However, when they arrived it was established that it was an imitation handgun, and there were no malicious circumstances intended.

The item has been seized by police and words of advice were given to its former owner.