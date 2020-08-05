Drivers plead not guilty over Stevenage car meet crash which injured 19 people

Two men charged in connection with the Monkswood Way crash in Stevenage last year have appeared at St Albans Crown Court today.

Dominic Brown, aged 21 and from Park Street Lane, St Albans, and 21-year-old Julian Castano-Perez from Fitzwalter Place, Dunmow in Essex, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 1, where they were charged with 19 offences in connection with the collision. Today, both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Both drivers are charged with nine offences of serious injury by dangerous driving and 10 offences for wanton/furious driving.

The collision took place in Stevenage on Thursday, July 18, 2019 and occurred after a car cruise meeting which had been held in the town.

Officers attended Monkswood Way at around 9.45pm, to reports that two cars had collided and subsequently hit crowds which had gathered to watch.

A case management hearing has now been set for December 11.