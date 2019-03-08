Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj Archant

An 11-year-old boy remains in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Stevenage earlier this week.

The boy was airlifted to Lister hospital on Monday after he collided with a car. As of this morning Herts police say he remains in a serious condition.

The boy, who was riding a bike, was in collision with a red Seat Ibiza in Oaks Cross at around 5.45pm on Monday.

An ambulance and an East Anglian Air Ambulance were both called, and he was taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

As of this morning, a spokeswoman for Herts police said the boy remains in a serious condition.

Police are still urging any potential witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley said: "We are continuing to investigate this collision to establish what happened.

"Although we have spoken to a number of witnesses, we are still keen to speak with anyone else who may have seen the collision.

"Additionally, we are eager to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with a dash cam. Again, please contact us if you can assist our enquiries."

Please call 101 giving reference ISR 692 of June 24 if you saw anything.