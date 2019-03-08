Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

PUBLISHED: 12:19 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 27 June 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Archant

An 11-year-old boy remains in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Stevenage earlier this week.

The boy was airlifted to Lister hospital on Monday after he collided with a car. As of this morning Herts police say he remains in a serious condition.

The boy, who was riding a bike, was in collision with a red Seat Ibiza in Oaks Cross at around 5.45pm on Monday.

An ambulance and an East Anglian Air Ambulance were both called, and he was taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

As of this morning, a spokeswoman for Herts police said the boy remains in a serious condition.

Police are still urging any potential witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley said: "We are continuing to investigate this collision to establish what happened.

"Although we have spoken to a number of witnesses, we are still keen to speak with anyone else who may have seen the collision.

"Additionally, we are eager to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with a dash cam. Again, please contact us if you can assist our enquiries."

Please call 101 giving reference ISR 692 of June 24 if you saw anything.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Can you help make boy’s dream come true by building Stevenage sensory garden?

It's hoped that the current garden will be transformed by the end of August. Picture: Trish Newton

Planning application submitted for Hitchin’s Westmill estate

The proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: settle

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Can you help make boy’s dream come true by building Stevenage sensory garden?

It's hoped that the current garden will be transformed by the end of August. Picture: Trish Newton

Planning application submitted for Hitchin’s Westmill estate

The proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: settle

Latest from the The Comet

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Hertfordshire needs waste and recycling ‘super sites’ to keep up with demand

A need for waste and recycling 'super sites' in Hertfordshire has been identified.

938-mile cycle challenge raises more than £50,000 for Stevenage families

Simon Galbraith after completing his 938 cycle. Picture: Simon Galbraith

Rhythms of the World to return to its roots this weekend

Rhythms of the World is going back to its roots on Saturday with a day-long event at Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: ROTW

Stevenage primary school opens new wildlife area for students

Site Manager Andy Sharp enjoying the new wildlife habitat. Picture: Cheryl Wilson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists