Couple say fundraising on their behalf 'restored faith in human nature'

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:00 AM May 21, 2021   
A Stevenage couple have publicly thanked donors to a JustGiving page set up after losing out on £100 of their pension money - Credit: PA

A couple have come forward to thank members of the public who raised money on their behalf after their pension money was lost.

A total of £330 has been raised on a JustGiving page for Mick and Margaret Hughes after £100 of Mick's pension money went astray last week.

Mick, 71, drew out his pension at Co-op in The Hyde at around 10am on Tuesday, May 11. He then went into the store to do some shopping and, upon opening his wallet at the till, he found that the money was not there.

After sharing an appeal on behalf of the couple to help track down their missing cash, the Comet saw an influx of people offering to support Mick and his wife Margaret in any way they can. 

"We would like to say a big thank you for the kindness shown to us by all the people who helped us in our time of need," Margaret told the Comet. "It was very generous, and restored our faith in human nature. Thanks again."

Still unsure if the money was initially retracted back into the cash machine, Margaret has reported the incident to the police under the impression that the money was stolen. Those with any information should contact Herts police and quote crime reference number 41/34959/21. 


Stevenage News

