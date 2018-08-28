Stevenage couple’s Christmas wish to see their baby smile again

The Stevenage parents of a 10-month-old girl who had to be put into an induced coma hope to see their daughter’s “beaming smile” again in time for her first Christmas.

Doctors discovered that Skylar McLean had bleeding on her brain at just six weeks old, and needed to be put into a coma.

Mum Sue, 39, said: “We’ve never been more scared than the moment the doctors told us they had to put Skylar into a coma to save her life.

“We were so close to losing her. She was in the coma for eight days and every minute of each of those days we didn’t know if our beautiful little girl was going to make it. We couldn’t even hold her.

“When she was born, Skylar was a happy baby who had a beaming smile. But since the seizures and the damage they have caused, that has now caused to her brain, she hasn’t smiled again. It’s heartbreaking.”

Skylar was diagnosed with dystonia, which causes her to have severe muscle spasms, as well as cerebral palsy, a rare form of diabetes and is registered blind.

Dad Duncan said: “Because of the pain caused by her illness, Skylar can barely sleep and screams most of the day and night.

“She has been fighting all her life and so fighting is all she knows, she can’t switch off.

“The doctors now think that it’s possible that part of her brain wasn’t properly developed or that the blood could have been on her brain before she was even born. We don’t know though, and we never will.

“What has happened to us as a family is devastating. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Skylar can’t do most of the things other children of her age can – she can’t sit up or play with toys.

“That’s hard to accept, but this Christmas all we really want is to see our baby smile again.”

Sue added that Keech Hospice Care came into their lives when they were emotionally drained and at breaking point.

“We don’t know where we’d be without them,” Sue said. “Because of Keech Hospice Care, Skylar’s transformation has been amazing. Within a few hours on our first visit, the hospice’s doctors and nurses had changed her medication to help manage her pain.”To donate to the hospice, or for more information, go to www.keech.org.uk/donate.