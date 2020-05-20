Lister Hospital staff receive bicycles from Stevenage donors after theft spate
PUBLISHED: 12:50 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 20 May 2020
Two kind-hearted Stevenage residents have donated their bicycles to NHS staff at the Lister Hospital, after a spate of thefts last month.
David and Kim Rogers contacted Lister after hearing that a number of staff had reported stolen bikes while on duty.
Lister Hospital PCSO Ron Treadwell arranged for the bikes to be collected and for the Rogers’ to present them to two members of staff who had been victims of theft.
Following a press appeal, PCSO Treadwell was also contacted by a company called Hiplok Ltd, which donated 30 bike locks for NHS staff.
PC Ron Treadwell said: “This was such a generous gesture from Mr and Mrs Rogers and Hiplock Ltd. For many of the hospital staff, their bicycles are their only means to get to and from work.
“Stealing bikes at any times is dreadful, but particularly now, when our NHS staff are working flat out in such difficult circumstances.”
A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the thefts, and is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court on July 3.
