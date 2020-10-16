Three Stevenage councillors shortlisted in prestigious awards for work in community

Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Three Stevenage borough councillors have been shortlisted for the LGIU and CCLA Cllr Awards 2020.

Cllr Rob Broom works co-operatively with key community partners including Stevenage Haven – a registered charity helping homeless people in the town. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Cllr Rob Broom works co-operatively with key community partners including Stevenage Haven – a registered charity helping homeless people in the town. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Councillors Rob Broom, John Gardner and Jeanette Thomas have been recognised for their contributions to the local council. This year marks the awards 11th year, and highlight the work in the community, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cllr Broom, who represents Shephall, was nominated and shortlisted in the Community Champion category, while Pin Green councillor Jeanette Thomas was nominated for the Innovation and Service Transformation category.

Roebuck ward Cllr Gardner has been recognised in the Environment and Sustainability Pioneer category.

The Labour councillors have been shortlisted from over 200 nominations received across the nine categories that celebrate the varied work of councillors up and down the country.

Since becoming a Stevenage councillor in 1998, Cllr John Gardner has devoted his attention to key areas includong climate change and spearheading the £1 Bn Stevenage Town Centre Regeneration. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Since becoming a Stevenage councillor in 1998, Cllr John Gardner has devoted his attention to key areas includong climate change and spearheading the £1 Bn Stevenage Town Centre Regeneration. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Some of the awards up for grabs include COVID-19 Hero and Collaborative Working (new for 2020) alongside the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, commented: “I am so proud and pleased that the work of our fantastic councillors has been recognised in these national awards.

“Reward for their tireless efforts on behalf of their communities is long overdue. I wish them the best of luck with the final judging.”

Cllr Jeanette Thomas has been a councillor for 17 years and has held the portfolio for housing, health and older people for four of those years. Picture: Harry Hubbard Cllr Jeanette Thomas has been a councillor for 17 years and has held the portfolio for housing, health and older people for four of those years. Picture: Harry Hubbard

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges composed of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, this year’s ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday, November 26, with special speakers and guests.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the LGIU said: “The pandemic has presented this country with a set of challenges that few could have predicted. However, councillors up and down the country have risen to these challenges and stepped up to plate for their communities. From delivering food parcels to vulnerable residents and sourcing PPE for frontline workers to finding temporary accommodation for the homeless.

“It is for this reason that we are particularly proud to unveil the shortlist for this year’s Cllr Awards.”