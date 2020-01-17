Stevenage leaseholders meeting cancelled due to 'unprecedented demand'

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council. Archant

A question and answer meeting between Stevenage Borough Council and leaseholders - who face bills of up to £20,000 for a major revamp of flats across the town - has been cancelled due to "unprecedented demand".

The much-anticipated meeting was set to take place on Thursday next week at the Ibis Hotel in the town centre, but has been postponed until further notice. A Stevenage Borough Council spokesman said: "We have listened to your feedback and are cancelling this event while we plan a bigger programme of meetings to accommodate a greater number of leaseholders.

"Due to unprecedented demand, we have had to disappoint quite a few people that wished to attend.

"By holding several events we believe we can provide a better opportunity for all leaseholders to have their concerns addressed.

"We will be in contact with you in the near future with details of future events."