Stevenage leaseholders meeting cancelled due to 'unprecedented demand'
PUBLISHED: 16:57 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 17 January 2020
Archant
A question and answer meeting between Stevenage Borough Council and leaseholders - who face bills of up to £20,000 for a major revamp of flats across the town - has been cancelled due to "unprecedented demand".
The much-anticipated meeting was set to take place on Thursday next week at the Ibis Hotel in the town centre, but has been postponed until further notice. A Stevenage Borough Council spokesman said: "We have listened to your feedback and are cancelling this event while we plan a bigger programme of meetings to accommodate a greater number of leaseholders.
You may also want to watch:
"Due to unprecedented demand, we have had to disappoint quite a few people that wished to attend.
"By holding several events we believe we can provide a better opportunity for all leaseholders to have their concerns addressed.
"We will be in contact with you in the near future with details of future events."