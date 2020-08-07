Advanced search

‘Making a bonfire of planning laws leaves communities with no say’ – Stevenage council leader

PUBLISHED: 12:49 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 07 August 2020

The housing minister unveiled the landmark planning reforms on August 6. Picture: MHCLG

The housing minister unveiled the landmark planning reforms on August 6. Picture: MHCLG

Archant

Last week’s landmark white paper outlining an unprecedented overhaul to the planning system in England has been met with a lukewarm reaction from council leaders.

Yesterday (August 6), housing minister Robert Jenrick unveiled a new ‘rules-based’ planning system which will completely overhaul the existing structure, designed to remove unnecessary “red tape and bureaucracy.”

Council leaders across the country have expressed deep caution, however, amid fears the reforms may herald a significant move away from local decision-making and council-led democracy.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council said: “I am deeply concerned that the government’s proposals will turn the planning system into a developers’ charter, limiting local people’s voice on planning matters and eroding local democracy.

You may also want to watch:

“What we need is high quality local developments that improve areas for residents and funding that allows councils to get on with the job of building more affordable homes.”

READ MORE: Landmark overhaul of planning system aims to ‘cut red tape’

Cllr Taylor also asserted that it is not councils who have put ‘red tape and bureaucracy’ into the planning system, as the government has inferred.

“Across the country, nine out of ten applications are approved well within the government target guidelines. Over one million homes have planning permission but have not been built by developers, some of them holding on to land while values increase – at a time when our country needs to tackle the housing crisis.

“In Stevenage, we’ve seen the effect of centralised bureaucracy, with the government delaying our Local Plan for 497 days through a holding direction.”

Cllr Taylor added: “These changes will bring less local decision making. The government wants to change how developers contribute to infrastructure and services, and I fear that this could mean less funding being available for local communities to fund vital services.

“We could make improvements to the planning system, but making a bonfire of planning laws leaves local communities with no say. I hope the government will think again and work with local councils to deliver the powers and vital investment needed to deliver the affordable homes we need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Forensics examine residential road in Stevenage after ‘fight’ between group of men

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Family pay touching tribute to one of Stevenage’s longest serving cabbies

Munshi Khan, of Ace Taxis, passed away peacefully alongside his family in July. Picture: Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Forensics examine residential road in Stevenage after ‘fight’ between group of men

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Family pay touching tribute to one of Stevenage’s longest serving cabbies

Munshi Khan, of Ace Taxis, passed away peacefully alongside his family in July. Picture: Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Latest from the The Comet

‘Making a bonfire of planning laws leaves communities with no say’ – Stevenage council leader

The housing minister unveiled the landmark planning reforms on August 6. Picture: MHCLG

Stevenage nurseries opening to community for first time since lockdown

Busy Bees Nurseries in Stevenage will open their doors to the community for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed. Picture: Rob Smalley

Fools set to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Knebworth

Three Inch Fools will be performing their three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Wilson Smith

How you can help the Comet keep our community together and informed

The Comet is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Stevenage MP encourages celebration of independent retailers through shops competition

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is encouraging independent retailers like Stevenage Family Butchers at The Oval to enter the Best Small Shops competition. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office