Climate emergency declared in Stevenage - with zero carbon emissions aim by 2030

Stevenage Borough Council has declared a climate emergency in the town following a meeting yesterday.

The council has updated its Climate Change Strategy 2016-21 to reflect its new goal of reaching zero carbon emissions in the town by 2030.

To maintain the current rate of emissions reduction, SBC has said that further changes to national policy and infrastructure would be required across industry, commercial, transport and domestic sectors.

The latest available statistics from 2016 show that Stevenage's carbon emissions were 42 per cent from industry, 33 per cent from domestic sources and 25 per cent from transport.

But SBC has stated on its Twitter account that - in order to reach its zero carbon goal by 2030 - national changes would be required.

The council has established new goals to ensure the authority can reach its own targets.

First, it promises to continually reduce council building and fleet emissions by developing carbon reduction projects.

A Stevenage Climate Charter will be established by October to help with this aim, allowing residents and businesses to create and commit to their own carbon management plans - which will help the town reach its goal of zero emission status by 2030.

Further to this, members of Stevenage's community will be able to monitor the town's progress against targets through a Stevenage People's Assembly - expected in 2020.

The council will also continue its joint partnerships in Herts, with more co-operation between the Herts Sustainability Forum, Waste Partnership and Infrastructure and Planning partnership expected.

Councillor John Gardener, member for environment and regeneration at SBC, was very pleased with the council's declaration.

He said: "Our target is very, very ambitious - but it can be achieved.

"The council can't control the whole town, so we want people to sign up to targets they know they can achieve.

"If we really care about our planet and our environment, getting to zero carbon emissions is what we need to do."

According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, between 2005-2016, total emissions from Stevenage declined by 34 per cent.