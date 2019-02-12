Stevenage named on list of potential new Travelodge hotel sites

Stevenage could be getting a new Travelodge. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage is on a list of 10 commuter towns that could be set for a Travelodge as part of the hotel chain’s railway expansion programme.

The scheme is part of Travelodge’s attempt to tap into the growing number of people using the railways.

Stevenage is joined on the list of potential sites by fellow Hertfordshire towns, Watford and Ware.

Travelodge UK property director Tony O’Brien said: “These towns are important business locations in their own right and are growing at pace and attracting businesses of all sizes.

“They are also a magnet for savvy travellers who are seeking low cost accommodation and don’t mind travelling into the capital.”

If the hotel in Stevenage was to go ahead, Travelodge says that it would create 30 new jobs and cost around £8 million, which would be provided by third party investors.