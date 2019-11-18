Conservative candidate for Stevenage Stephen McPartland on why you should vote for him in the General Election

As part of our General Election 2019 coverage, Conservative candidate for Stevenage Stephen McPartland has his say on why he deserves your vote.

I am proud to have served as the Member of Parliament for Stevenage from 2010, and live in Stevenage with my wife Emma, a local primary school teacher.

I have helped thousands of local families and I have always worked hard to deliver the improvements you want:

- Our local hospitals and GP surgeries have had massive investment, but there is more to be done - back my campaign for a Satellite Radiotherapy Unit.

- Many of our schools have been rebuilt, modernised or extended. There is more money for every child, but we have to get it to the frontline - into classrooms to help teachers and improve access to Special Educational Needs (SEN).

- Widening of the A1(M). Construction starts in March 2020, despite opposition from our local Stevenage Labour Council.

- Delivered 50% more trains, 100% more seats, trebled the capacity and direct links to Gatwick and Brighton.

- Platform 5 is being built with new fleets of trains on the Thameslink, Great Northern, Hertford Loop and East Coast mainline all coming on stream. We need to focus on improving reliability and resilience of services for commuters.

- Protecting our local environment, by campaigning to make Luton Airport a more considerate neighbour. Reducing noise and emissions, instead of trebling in size. Also working alongside local campaign groups to stop over-development at Gresley Park and Forster Country.

The choice at this election is between a majority Conservative government that will end the paralysis and confusion in Parliament, get Brexit done, and let the country move on, or a hung Parliament bringing more confusion and Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

Just take a moment to imagine the impact on your family finances of Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister.

We have to get Brexit done, but the election is about more than Brexit - it is about the economy we will have over the next four or five years.

Without a strong economy, we cannot have great public services. The massive investments we have had in our local hospitals, GP surgeries, schools, transport and housing. Lots more investment is planned and it can only be paid for by a strong economy.

I do hope you will vote for me at this election and help continue delivering real improvements for local people.