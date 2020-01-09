Stevenage Community Trust to feature on front of special Stevenage FC kit

Vice chair of Stevenage Community Trust, Sharon Brown, Stevenage captain Scott Cuthbert and CEO of Stevenage FC Alex Tunbridge pose with the kit. Archant

The Stevenage Community Trust will take pride of place at a Stevenage FC match next month, as part of the pair's season-long partnership.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As the club's nominated charity for the year, the community trust has been chosen as the focal point of a new unique shirt partnership which will be showcased at a match next month.

Instead of donning their traditional red and white for the home clash against Leyton Orient on Saturday, February 1, Stevenage will showcase a specially-designed third kit, with the SCT logo adorned on the front.

This is a first for the football club, as they have never previously used their third kit for an outside organisation - with everyone involved confident this will provide national publicity for the SCT, which provides funding and support to charitable organisations and people in need in and around Stevenage.

Alex Tunbridge, chief executive of Stevenage FC, was delighted to announce the partnership on Tuesday.

He said: "We have got a responsibility to help and support the community trust. With them, you know the money you raise is going to worthy causes.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope the club's supporters and members of the local community will show their support for the fantastic work they carry out in our town by purchasing a shirt and supporting the campaign."

Only 250 of these limited-edition shirts have been produced, and £25 from each shirt sold will be donated directly to the SCT.

In addition to these shirt sales, the match kit worn by Stevenage's players in the Leyton Orient game will also be available as part of an end of season auction, which supporters will be able to bid in.

Both Stevenage FC and the community trust are calling on the people of the town, supporters of the SCT and the Boro to back this initiative - with the simplest solution buying a shirt to show your support for the pair.

Sharon Brown, vice-chairman of the Stevenage Community Trust, was full of gratitude for the partnership between the charity and the club.

She said: "This link between ourselves and Stevenage FC shows just how powerful organisations and businesses can be when they work together for their community.

"The project to produce a third shirt is unique in the Football League and at a local level will go a long way to help our work to support charitable groups and individuals at greatest need in the town and surrounding villages."

Shirts go on sale on Friday in the club shop at the Broadhall Way ground and via stevenagefc.com.