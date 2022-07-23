The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Charity golf day back for 28th year

Logo Icon

Rose Taylor

Published: 6:45 AM July 23, 2022
The annual Stevenage Community Trust golf day returned to Knebworth Golf Club

The annual Stevenage Community Trust golf day returned to Knebworth Golf Club - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

Knebworth Golf Club has played host to the Stevenage Community Trust Charity Golf Day and raised over £7,000.

The 28th Stevenage Community Trust Charity Golf Day saw members of the Hertfordshire business community gathering for another year of competition.

The event was sponsored by Tollers Solicitors.

Members of the business community came out once again to compete in the charity golf tournament

Members of the business community came out once again to compete in the charity golf tournament - Credit: Chris Jenks

Tollers chief executive officer, Duncan Nicholson said: “The SCT Golf Day has become a calendar highlight for many local businesses, and we had some new teams this year too.

"It was great to hear how many people were already looking forward to next year’s event.”

The previous year’s winners from Stevenage Packaging Ltd were back to defend their title and managed to rise to the top for the second year in a row.

The event included a barbecue dinner, prize presentation and charity auction.

Participants raised £7,773 which will go to the people of Stevenage in need through the work of the trust.

