Golf day raises record-breaking amount for Stevenage charities in 30th year

Published: 12:38 PM July 5, 2021

Stevenage Packaging Ltd was the winning team at Stevenage Community Trust's annual golf day - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

Stevenage Community Trust's annual golf day - which has been running for 30 years - was a swinging success after raising more than £8,000.

The charity golf day, sponsored by Tollers Solicitors, was held at Knebworth Golf Club on Thursday last week.

The event has been running since 1991 and is viewed as ‘Hertfordshire’s Best Business Golf Day’, bringing together individuals from across business communities - and this year was no exception, with 21 teams of four taking part.

Guests took to the course for 18 holes of golf, including a Champagne challenge. Players were tasked to hitting the green with their tee shot to win a bottle of Champagne, courtesy of the Wine Society.

Simon O’Shea, from One Facility Ltd, which sponsored the prizes, presented the trophy to the winning team from Stevenage Packaging Ltd and the runners-up from the Old Town Barbers.

Winners of the yellow ball competition were the team from HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors.

Craig Harrison, partner and head of corporate and commercial law at Tollers, said: “Tollers are delighted to be associated with the Stevenage Community Trust and sponsor such a well-respected and long-standing local event.

"Supporting our local community is part of the Tollers ethos and, as such, we look forward to continuing our support and association with the Community Trust and the SCT Annual Golf Day”.

Stevenage Community Trust is an independent charity that provides funding and support to charitable organisations and people in need.

The day proved to be a huge success as it broke all previous fundraising records with over £8,800.

Caroline Haskins, manager of Stevenage Community Trust, said: "I would like to thank our main sponsors Tollers Solicitors, The Wine Society and One Facility Ltd and to all those who contributed to the success of the event.

"It is only thanks to their support that we were able to raise such a substantial sum which will be used to provide grants to improve the lives of people living in Stevenage and the surrounding villages.

"To raise such a staggering amount after seeing such a significant loss after more than 18 months without any fundraising events due to the pandemic is truly fantastic."