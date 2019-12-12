Stevenage Community Trust welcomes Frank Bruno to record-breaking dinner and dance

Boxer Frank Bruno joined guests of the Stevenage Community Trust for its annual dinner and dance event. Picture: Chris Batt Archant

The Stevenage Community Trust has raised a record-breaking £35,000 at its annual dinner and dance - and welcomed an extra special guest to the party.

Former heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno surprised guests by making an appearance at the Black Tie Dinner and Dance held at the Priory in Little Wymondley.

Trust chair Rob Stewart interviewed Frank, who provided an insight into his life.

Rob said: "I have never seen 170 people stand up in unison when someone walks in the room and deliver such unconditional love and admiration for one person, truly incredible.

"Frank was fantastic and created an evening of fun and celebration."

As the evening went on, Suzy Moody from Home-Start presented a 'thank you' to Simon Galbraith for his incredible bike ride from Land's End to John O'Groats that has raised £55,280.75 for the Stevenage Community Trust.

The money will be used to provide a grant to Home-Start Hertfordshire to enable them to clear the waiting list of Stevenage families needing support.

As a thank you, Home-Start Herts presented Simon with a frame with the route he took on his journey.

An auction was also held, with big prizes including a day cruising on the Solent aboard a fully staffed yacht, a week's stay at a luxury villa in Majorca, tickets to join Ken and Barbara Follett in their private box at Glyndebourne Opera House, a day at Stevenage FC with match day hospitality, a vintage Rolls Royce and E Type Jaguar for day, an England Rugby shirt signed by the team who beat the All Blacks and an exclusive four-course dinner at Stevenage's The Wine Society, accompanied by a selection of fine wines.

The purpose of the annual event was to raise additional funds for individuals, organisations and small charities in need.

Sue Barnes from Tilehouse Counselling spoke about how their grant of £2,480 from Stevenage Community Trust had enabled the organisation to offer brief, focused counselling in a safe, confidential space for young people aged 13 to 19 in Stevenage.

This year's event raised a record amount of £35,156, beating last year's total.

The Stevenage Community Trust will celebrate its 30th anniversary year in 2020, with the aim to raise more money than ever before.