Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Record-breaking amount raised for Stevenage charity with black-tie event

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:55 PM November 16, 2021
Updated: 2:32 PM November 16, 2021
Eddie the Eagle with event sponsors at Stevenage Community Trust's annual black tie event

Eddie the Eagle with event sponsors at Stevenage Community Trust's annual black-tie event - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

The return of a prestigious black-tie event has led to more than £36,000 being raised for a Stevenage charity. 

Stevenage Community Trust's annual dinner and dance - which made a comeback last Friday for the first time since the pandemic - proved a major hit.

The sell-out event at the Priory Barn in Little Wymondley was compèred by surprise guest Olympic ski jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

sponsors Austin’s Funeral Service, Stevenage Packaging Ltd, Tollers Solicitors and The Wine Society.

The event was sponsored by Austin’s Funeral Service, Stevenage Packaging Ltd, Tollers Solicitors and The Wine Society - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

Eddie shared his extraordinary and inspirational life story of how, even after breaking his back and neck aged 18, he was undeterred from taking up ski jumping at the age of 22.

Jade Mayjean – a star from the The Voice - had everyone on their feet dancing long into the night.

Stevenage Community Trust chairman Rob Stewart and Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards

Stevenage Community Trust chairman Rob Stewart and Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

The Trust’s chairman Rob Stewart said: “Our generous sponsors, members and supporters provided 28 auction prizes and over 40 raffle prizes helping us to raise a record-breaking £36,500 for worthy local causes and families in crisis.

"Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket, donated a prize or volunteered to make the event another fantastic fundraising success. Special thanks to our main sponsors Austin’s Funeral Service, Stevenage Packaging Ltd, Tollers Solicitors and The Wine Society.’

Most Read

  1. 1 Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal
  2. 2 Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage
  3. 3 Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague on 'saddest part' of gang break-in
  1. 4 Mouth of the Tyne: Where next for Stevenage after Alex Revell's departure? Some of the possible runners and riders
  2. 5 Remembrance Sunday 2021: Letchworth and Baldock services in pictures
  3. 6 School teachers take strike action over pension row
  4. 7 Axe throwing and beer pong planned for Stevenage
  5. 8 Manager Alex Revell and Stevenage part ways after poor run
  6. 9 New affordable homes set for completion in Stevenage
  7. 10 UK terror threat level raised to severe

Stevenage Community Trust provides funding and support to other charitable organisations and individuals in need in the town. 

To find out more about supporting Stevenage Community Trust contact Caroline Haskins on 01438 525390 or email enquiries@stevenagecommunitytrust.org.

Charity News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks and Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store

Retail

Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Princess Helena College in Preston closed in August 2021

Historic school site put up for sale

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Box Wood in Stevenage

Box Wood: Man walking naked causes a stir

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Cllr Sandra Barr was among those who attended the opening of Golden Siam Thai Restaurant in Stevenage

New Thai restaurant opens in Old Town

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon