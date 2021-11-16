Record-breaking amount raised for Stevenage charity with black-tie event

Eddie the Eagle with event sponsors at Stevenage Community Trust's annual black-tie event - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

The return of a prestigious black-tie event has led to more than £36,000 being raised for a Stevenage charity.

Stevenage Community Trust's annual dinner and dance - which made a comeback last Friday for the first time since the pandemic - proved a major hit.

The sell-out event at the Priory Barn in Little Wymondley was compèred by surprise guest Olympic ski jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

The event was sponsored by Austin’s Funeral Service, Stevenage Packaging Ltd, Tollers Solicitors and The Wine Society - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

Eddie shared his extraordinary and inspirational life story of how, even after breaking his back and neck aged 18, he was undeterred from taking up ski jumping at the age of 22.

Jade Mayjean – a star from the The Voice - had everyone on their feet dancing long into the night.

Stevenage Community Trust chairman Rob Stewart and Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards - Credit: Stevenage Community Trust

The Trust’s chairman Rob Stewart said: “Our generous sponsors, members and supporters provided 28 auction prizes and over 40 raffle prizes helping us to raise a record-breaking £36,500 for worthy local causes and families in crisis.

"Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket, donated a prize or volunteered to make the event another fantastic fundraising success. Special thanks to our main sponsors Austin’s Funeral Service, Stevenage Packaging Ltd, Tollers Solicitors and The Wine Society.’

Stevenage Community Trust provides funding and support to other charitable organisations and individuals in need in the town.

To find out more about supporting Stevenage Community Trust contact Caroline Haskins on 01438 525390 or email enquiries@stevenagecommunitytrust.org.