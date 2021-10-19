Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage in UK's top 25 for community spirit

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:55 AM October 19, 2021   
Stevenage town centre clock tower

The strong sense of community in Stevenage is among best in UK, research says - Credit: Archant

Stevenage is ranked in the top 25 UK towns and cities with the strongest sense of community, after research into happiness, safety and the number of local businesses, community activities and Facebook groups.

Analysis by holiday company Parkdean Resorts puts Edinburgh, Exeter and Oxford in the top three spots, respectively, and Stevenage at 22.

Councillor Lloyd Briscoe, Stevenage Borough Council's executive member for economy, enterprise and transport, said: "Beating such towns and cities as Brighton, Tunbridge Wells, Eastbourne, Chichester and Scarborough, we can only conclude that we must be doing something right, here, in Stevenage."

Councillor Sharon Taylor, the council's leader, added: "I'm very pleased about this ranking because we have had some very good results recently in terms of investment in the town's businesses, and to have this community ranking as well shows a very rounded town."

Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

