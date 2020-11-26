Advanced search

Fundraising under way to replace 92-year-old’s stolen cash

PUBLISHED: 17:01 26 November 2020

The Stevenage community has raised money to replace the pension money of a 92-year-old woman, who had her purse swiped at the town's Tesco store. Picture: Archant

Archant

A JustGiving page has been set up to help replace an elderly woman’s pension money, after her purse was swiped while shopping in Stevenage.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for a 92-year-old woman who had her purse stolen. Picture: Shane YerrellA JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for a 92-year-old woman who had her purse stolen. Picture: Shane Yerrell

The 92-year-old’s food and fuel funds were taken as she browsed the shelves at Tesco in The Forum on Monday, November 16.

After reading a heartfelt appeal by the woman’s granddaughter, charity founder Shane Yerrell set up the page to replace £600.

Through The Fight, based in Essex, provides support for victims of violent crime and people affected by terminal and life limiting illness.

Shane said: “I do not know this lady personally. But after reading the post I really wanted to help.

“It would be great to get this money back to her before Christmas.

“It won’t make up for what happened, but it’s a nice Christmas present to show her that people do care.

“I spoke to the lady’s granddaughter and set up the page from there.”

The JustGiving page includes an appeal by 92-year-old’s granddaughter, who explained that this was the second time her nan’s purse had been stolen.

She said: “Last Monday my 92-year-old nan got her purse stolen with her pension and winter fuel allowance to survive this miserable lockdown winter.

“To those of you that know my nan, she is the most selfless person to anyone that has had the pleasure of crossing paths with her.”

Police issued a CCTV appeal following the incident in order to trace two women who were in the area at the time and could assist with enquiries.

Officers asked anyone with information to email PCSO Laura Wilkes via laura.wilkes@herts.pnn.police.uk, report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/92370/20.

So far, £544 has been raised by members of the community. To donate, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shane-yerrell.

