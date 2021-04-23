Community Trust pledges £100,000 to children's wellbeing following impact of pandemic

Published: 12:00 PM April 23, 2021

The largest fund in Stevenage Community Trust's history is set to be dedicated to helping schools improve the mental and physical wellbeing of pupils affected by the pandemic.

The £100,000 fund comes after schools reported concern for the wellbeing of pupils, including a delay to their physical, mental and emotional development after more than a year of disruption.

The pandemic has caused a rise in mental health concerns, with children displaying signs of anxiety not experienced pre-pandemic.

The Community Trust has heard stories of children returning to school hungry or without appropriate footwear or clothing, as families struggle to cope financially following changes to their employment.

With the reported negative impact the pandemic will have on the life chances of our children, Stevenage Community Trust has pledged this £100,000 to begin the recovery for our young people, the future of Stevenage.

Chairman of Stevenage Community Trust, Robert Stewart said: "This £100,000 COVID-19 Recovery Fund was an idea inspired by our President Ken Follett which has evolved to cover all those local school pupils in urgent need of our help."

Forty-five schools across Stevenage and the surrounding villages have been asked to consider the greatest need among their pupils resulting from the current crisis and invited to apply to the trust for funding to help address these concerns.

A fast-track application process has been created to ensure urgent requests for help are considered quickly and efficiently and schools receive the funding they need without delay.

First to receive a grant from this fund is Barclay Academy. which was awarded £500 to support student’s mental health.

Rachel Buttress, emotional wellbeing lead at Barclay, said: "We are extremely grateful to Stevenage Community Trust for their support.

"This funding will contribute to our ongoing commitment to helping our students develop healthy habits particularly around mental health, we hope to empower our students and encourage everyone to promote this, helping to end the stigma attached to mental health."

To donate to to fund, go to www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/covid-recovery-fund.