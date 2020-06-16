Advanced search

Stevenage FC’s Community Careline Sandwich Service hits 10,000 landmark

PUBLISHED: 13:33 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 16 June 2020

Stevenage FC and the club's charity foundation have delivered their 10,000th sandwich as part of their Community Careline. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage FC and the club's charity foundation have delivered their 10,000th sandwich as part of their Community Careline. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage FC and Stevenage FC Foundation are celebrating this week, after they delivered their 10,000th sandwich since starting the Community Careline service 12 weeks ago.

The club and foundation hit the 10,000 landmark last week. Picture: Stevenage FC

After football was halted in March and the country was getting to grips with the new realities of living alongside coronavirus, both the club and its Foundation transformed into a ‘Communty Careline’ to help those affected by the pandemic.

72 volunteers, including players, club staff and fans, helped ensure the Community Careline could hit the 10,000 landmark last Thursday.

The lucky recipient? Del Ingle, who received a new Stevenage FC away shirt and a VIP hospitality package at The Lamex Stadium for when football resumes.

In addition to delivering more than 140 sandwiches each day, the Community Careline has delivered almost 300 prescriptions, helped with odd-jobs and made 350 phone calls to those in self–isolaton.

A spokesman for Stevenage FC said: “The Club would like to offer its sincerest thanks to all the volunteers and staff, as well as the local business that have helped provide food and services, as without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

