Advanced search

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang 'with national reach'

PUBLISHED: 08:25 03 December 2019

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Archant

A Stevenage man who was part of a national gang dealing class A drugs has been jailed for six years following a five-month police operation.

Neil Falanga, aged 38, of Aldeburgh Close in Stevenage, was part of a gang supplying class A drugs into Leicestershire and Hertfordshire from Nottinghamshire, Merseyside and Cambridgeshire.

During a police operation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, more than a kilogram of cocaine was seized from a Mercedes near Castle Donington, half a kilogram of heroin was recovered from an Astra near Leicester and £35,000 was found hidden in a dustbin in Liverpool. Half a kilogram of cocaine and £8,500 cash was also recovered after being thrown out of the Mercedes.

You may also want to watch:

Nine men - including Falanga - pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and were jailed for between 12 years and two years four months. A tenth man was acquitted.

Detective inspector James Avery said: "This was an organised group of drug dealers with national reach.

"With the main players now behind bars, and heroin and cocaine with a street value of £170,000 removed from circulation, we see yet another criminal enterprise dismantled and communities across the country no longer suffering the harm caused by them.

"But we're not stopping there. The next stop is recovering their criminal proceeds through the Proceeds of Crime Act."

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

All you need to know about this year’s Baldock Christmas Fayre

The Baldock Beer Festival committee have been helping set up the annual Christmas Fayre this year, which is set to take place on December 7. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

All you need to know about this year’s Baldock Christmas Fayre

The Baldock Beer Festival committee have been helping set up the annual Christmas Fayre this year, which is set to take place on December 7. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Latest from the The Comet

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Chance to nominate your North Herts heroes as volunteer awards launch

NHDC's Claire Morgan (left) and Councillor John Bishop (centre) with the Chairman's Volunteer Awards 2019 winners (left to right): Chris Parker, Shane Cole, Lucy Cook-Allen, Callum Ellis and Yasmin-Kate Patterson - who received the Green Award on behalf of Suzy Holding. Picture: Nic Cooper

Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ashwell at Christmas: Crowds turn out to enjoy village festivities

Eating Santa’s cookies and mince pies at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists