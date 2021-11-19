Stevenage Christmas lights switch-on: All you need to know

Stevenage's town centre Christmas lights switch-on event is set to return in person this year, after last year's festivities were halted by the pandemic.

The event - on November 27 - promises to be a bumper year, with live entertainment from The Miss Jones Band and Aleksander Mileusnic – 2018 semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

There will also be real life reindeer, free face painting and a fireworks display to conclude the big switch-on.

The big light switch-on is set to kick of Christmas festivities in Stevenage on November 27 - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Mayor of Stevenage councillor Sandra Barr said: “I am so pleased that we have been able to run the Christmas lights switch-on event this year in person, as I know so many children and adults love attending.

“Although essential last year because of the pandemic, by watching the lights come on virtually we missed out on the great community atmosphere we have here in Stevenage, and also, we couldn’t support our local businesses which is essential in keeping our high street alive.”

Councillor Richard Henry said: “The Mayor and I are honoured to be turning on the Christmas Lights once again this year. I am thrilled that this event is going ahead, in a COVID safe way, as I know it’s a highlight for many residents. We look forward to seeing you all and I hope you enjoy this council-led Christmas event.”

The festivities will begin in the Town Square from midday, with the big switch-on taking place at 6pm. There will be free parking available all day at St George’s multi-storey carpark situated above the Indoor Market.