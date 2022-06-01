Stevenage choirs to perform with Tenors Unlimited at Gordon Craig Theatre

Nicknamed the 'Rat Pack of Opera', the group will be on stage at Gordon Craig Theatre on Wednesday June 8 at 7:30pm, alongside two Stevenage choirs. - Credit: Dean Kaden

The number one selling classical vocal trio, Tenors Unlimited, will be performing their new show in Stevenage as part of their 20th anniversary tour next week.

Nicknamed the 'Rat Pack of Opera', the group will be on stage at Gordon Craig Theatre on Wednesday June 8 at 7.30pm, alongside two Stevenage choirs.

This year marks Tenors Unlimited's 20th anniversary of entertaining audiences world-wide using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre.

Their show, "That's Amore: Songs of Love and Laughter" will see members, Scott Ciscon, Jem Sharples and Paul Martin take audiences on a journey through some of the best loved songs of the last century, made famous by other ‘icons of song’ such as Pavarotti, Lanza, Sting, Bublé and Freddie Mercury.

Tenors Unlimited will be joined on stage by Stevenage Ladies Choir (pictured above) and Hertfordshire Community Youth Choir. - Credit: Archant

Jem Sharples said: "We want our audiences to have an uplifting experience in this show, so we’ve chosen songs of love and laughter - some from our back catalogue, as well as new numbers, old favourites, modern pop songs and some we’ve written ourselves. There’s something for everyone.”

Tenors Unlimited will be joined on stage by Stevenage Ladies Choir and Hertfordshire Community Youth Choir.

Stevenage Ladies Choir began in 1960 and is made up of the wives of members from the Stevenage Male Voice Choir. The group has participated in various competitions and won a Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Music Festival.

The Hertfordshire Community Youth Choir has young members aged between seven and 21, who have sung at Earls Court and the London O2.

Both choirs are privileged to perform with Tenors Unlimited who have previously sung alongside notable artists including Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Since 2002, Scott, Paul and Jem have put their own spin on the popular classical genre.

Bringing their own blend of wit, humour, and charm to their performances, the trio have become the UK’s original classical-crossover band.

In 2017, the group reached number one on the iTunes classical chart with their single, “Who is He?”, in aid of The Salvation Army.

Tickets are £24 each and can be purchased via their website here.