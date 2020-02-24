Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses after moped crash in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 07:41 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:41 24 February 2020

Police have arrested a Stevenage man on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 25-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, in connection with an incident in Chells Way.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a moped driver was injured on Wednesday, February 12.

For reasons unknown, at around 9.40pm, the driver of a red Honda moped came off his vehicle in Chells Way. No other vehicles were involved.

The moped rider was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old has been released under investigation.

DC Jess Berg said: "If you were in the area around the time specified, and witnessed the incident or believe you may have information that could assist our investigation, please get in contact.

"If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, and believe you may have captured a red moped driving in Stevenage that night, please review your footage and send it through to us if you think it could be of use."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Berg directly via email at jess.berg@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/13329/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

