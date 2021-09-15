Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week

Published: 9:00 AM September 15, 2021

Get ready for some family fun, as the popular annual Stevenage Charter Fair returns next week.

The High Street will be crammed with rides and stalls on Wednesday and Thursday, including dodgems and waltzers, as well as smaller rides for young children. Kiosks will also be selling burgers, hot dogs, sweets and candy floss.

The fair, which will be set up on Monday, has been held every year since King Edward I granted the town Royal Charter in 1281, giving the right to hold a weekly market and yearly fair for all time.

The pandemic stopped the fair taking place last year, but a single hoopla stall ensured retention of the charter.

The seating area outside Wetherspoon's The Standing Order is set to be cleared in time to accommodate the fair, but the rest of the temporary outdoor seating areas in the High Street will remain, with Stevenage Borough Council confident they won't affect the fair.