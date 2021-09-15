Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:00 AM September 15, 2021   
Stevenage Charter Fair

Stevenage Charter Fair is coming to town next week - Credit: Archant

Get ready for some family fun, as the popular annual Stevenage Charter Fair returns next week.

The High Street will be crammed with rides and stalls on Wednesday and Thursday, including dodgems and waltzers, as well as smaller rides for young children. Kiosks will also be selling burgers, hot dogs, sweets and candy floss.

The fair, which will be set up on Monday, has been held every year since King Edward I granted the town Royal Charter in 1281, giving the right to hold a weekly market and yearly fair for all time.

The pandemic stopped the fair taking place last year, but a single hoopla stall ensured retention of the charter.

The seating area outside Wetherspoon's The Standing Order is set to be cleared in time to accommodate the fair, but the rest of the temporary outdoor seating areas in the High Street will remain, with Stevenage Borough Council confident they won't affect the fair.

You may also want to watch:

Events
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Residents in and around Brighton Way in Stevenage lodged complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime

Herts Live

Closure order for Stevenage property after two arrested

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage mum Natalia Stanisz in hospital with cancer

People

Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police remain on the scene after the crash on the A505 near Baldock this morning. File photo.

Herts Live

Arrest made after man in his 40s dies in A505 crash tragedy

Maya Derrick and Bianca Wild

Logo Icon