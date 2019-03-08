Two brothers take on 24-hour sailing race in support of Stevenage charity

Eden and Josh Hyland with their restored boat. Picture: Michelle Evans. Archant

Two brothers are taking part in a 24-hour sailing race to raise money for a Stevenage charity close to their hearts.

Eden and Josh Hyland are very competitive when it comes to sailing. Picture: Lee Whitehead. Eden and Josh Hyland are very competitive when it comes to sailing. Picture: Lee Whitehead.

Josh and Eden Hyland will take on the West Lancashire Yacht Club 24-hour Race in Southport on September 14 and 15 to raise money for advocacy charity POhWER, based in Stevenage Old Town.

The pair bought an old GP14 sailing boat for £500 and have spent all year restoring it for the sole purpose of competing in this race, which will see competitors navigate a triangular course on Marine Lake.

Josh said: "We did the GP14 Worlds last year in a borrowed boat and really enjoyed it, so had started to think about buying a boat to do up. As soon as we found one I suggested doing the 24-hour race to Eden, as I have always wanted to do it."

Eden said: "The boat needed a lot of work. We have completely stripped it down and repainted and varnished it."

It's all smiles ahead of the 24-hour race. Picture: Beth Tate. It's all smiles ahead of the 24-hour race. Picture: Beth Tate.

The boys are excited but daunted by the prospect of 24 hours of sailing, but hope raising money for a good cause will spur them on.

Josh, who has wanted to compete in this race since joining a West Midlands sailing club 14 years ago, said: "I think the halfway point is going to be the hardest part. That will be the point we realise we have to do the same all over again.

"The race would normally consist of teams swapping over every few hours, but we have decided to take on the mammoth task of completing the full 24 hours as a team of two.

Josh and Eden hope their race will raise a good amount of money for Stevenage-based POhWER. Picture: Boatographic. Josh and Eden hope their race will raise a good amount of money for Stevenage-based POhWER. Picture: Boatographic.

"It would be horrible doing the whole 24 hours if you knew it was for nothing, so we are happy we are doing it for a good cause.

"We wanted to support a charity that doesn't get much funding and helps many people.

"We have had problems with mental health in our family, so picked a charity helping those with mental health issues. POhWER provides advice, support and advocacy to people who experience disability, vulnerability, distress or social exclusion."

About the race, Josh said: "Hopefully there won't be any arguments, but we are both competitive. As long as everything goes smoothly it will be a nice and calm boat."

Josh gets in some practice before the big race. Picture: Tim Olin. Josh gets in some practice before the big race. Picture: Tim Olin.

Eden added: "I always love sailing with my brother. I like how we are constantly pushing each other to the limit and neither of us like to give up or settle for second best."

Sponsor them at gofundme.com/f/the-southport-24hr-race.