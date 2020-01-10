Deaf children surprised with haul of toys from Stevenage company

Care Vending managing director Daniel Turner with lead trainer at Phoenix Sarah Munro (second left) and Phoenix colleagues Laura Bone and Julie Bayford. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Munro. Archant

A group of deaf children were overwhelmed with extra gifts over Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phoenix Group for Deaf Children and Young Adults is a charity based in Stevenage and supports deaf young people - from birth to 30 years - and their families in Herts.

Care Vending Services in Stevenage is an ongoing supporter of the charity and managing director Daniel Turner delivered a huge haul of brand new toys for the children for Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Munro, lead trainer at Phoenix, said: "We were overwhelmed by Care Vending's generosity and knew the toys would be very gratefully received.

"Care Vending is a great support. In 2019 they funded a trip to Gulliver's Land for families and ice skating - both were incredibly popular.

"They have also supported our young adults in many ways, including the purchase of laptops to support their job skills."

Daniel said: "We are proud to support Phoenix and the fantastic young people."