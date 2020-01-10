Advanced search

Deaf children surprised with haul of toys from Stevenage company

PUBLISHED: 11:58 12 January 2020

Care Vending managing director Daniel Turner with lead trainer at Phoenix Sarah Munro (second left) and Phoenix colleagues Laura Bone and Julie Bayford. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Munro.

Care Vending managing director Daniel Turner with lead trainer at Phoenix Sarah Munro (second left) and Phoenix colleagues Laura Bone and Julie Bayford. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Munro.

A group of deaf children were overwhelmed with extra gifts over Christmas.

Phoenix Group for Deaf Children and Young Adults is a charity based in Stevenage and supports deaf young people - from birth to 30 years - and their families in Herts.

Care Vending Services in Stevenage is an ongoing supporter of the charity and managing director Daniel Turner delivered a huge haul of brand new toys for the children for Christmas.

Sarah Munro, lead trainer at Phoenix, said: "We were overwhelmed by Care Vending's generosity and knew the toys would be very gratefully received.

"Care Vending is a great support. In 2019 they funded a trip to Gulliver's Land for families and ice skating - both were incredibly popular.

"They have also supported our young adults in many ways, including the purchase of laptops to support their job skills."

Daniel said: "We are proud to support Phoenix and the fantastic young people."

