Deaf children surprised with haul of toys from Stevenage company
PUBLISHED: 11:58 12 January 2020
Archant
A group of deaf children were overwhelmed with extra gifts over Christmas.
Phoenix Group for Deaf Children and Young Adults is a charity based in Stevenage and supports deaf young people - from birth to 30 years - and their families in Herts.
Care Vending Services in Stevenage is an ongoing supporter of the charity and managing director Daniel Turner delivered a huge haul of brand new toys for the children for Christmas.
Sarah Munro, lead trainer at Phoenix, said: "We were overwhelmed by Care Vending's generosity and knew the toys would be very gratefully received.
"Care Vending is a great support. In 2019 they funded a trip to Gulliver's Land for families and ice skating - both were incredibly popular.
"They have also supported our young adults in many ways, including the purchase of laptops to support their job skills."
Daniel said: "We are proud to support Phoenix and the fantastic young people."