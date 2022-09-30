Interview

A charity match - hosted by Stevenage Football Club - has helped to increase awareness of childhood cancer, and raise almost £45,000 for the "It's Never You" charity.

The event entitled "A Match for Hugh" was played at 3pm on Sunday, September 18.

The game was organised in memory of Hugh Menai-Davis, who died on September 18 last year from a rare form of cancer.

Hugh's parents Frances and Ceri have since created the It's Never You charity to support parents who are going through similar circumstances.

Hugh and brother Raife were the inspiration behind the butterfly logo of It's Never You - Credit: Ceri Menai-Davis

A social media network called Cocoon - produced by It's Never You - allows the parents of children suffering with cancer to connect with each other and share experiences.

This social media site is exclusive and aims to provide a network of support for parents of children who live with the disease.

Experts on the site also provide help with mental health, physical wellbeing and financial advice.

Ceri Menai-Davis told the Comet of many issues that parents face.

These include unpaid leave to look after a child suffering from cancer, a lack of food available for parents having to spend significant amounts of time in hospital and waiting times experienced by parents for mental health care in difficult times.

The match helped to raise awareness of the issues faced by parents of children suffering with cancer. - Credit: Ceri Menai-Davis

The match, along with other events organised as part of the charity's "Weekend for Hugh" raised just below £45,000 for It's Never You, and helped to raise awareness of the issues faced by parents of children suffering with cancer.

Celebrities, former footballers and YouTubers all played a part in the game.

A number of Hugh's school friends also took part in a kickabout on the pitch prior to kick-off.

Hugh's school friends took part in a kickabout on the pitch prior to kick-off. - Credit: Ceri Menai-Davis

Ceri Menai-Davis told the Comet of the match's impact on the charity, and themselves as Hugh's parents: "The match raised awareness for us.

"We had parents of children with cancer attend the match who we invited and they had a great day.

"It has opened people's eyes locally that we do exist as a charity.

A number of celebrities including Jack Wilshire, Theo Walcott and Jermaine Jenas took part in the game. - Credit: Ceri Menai-Davis

"What was nice, from a parents' point of view, is that the match was set up as a legacy to Hugh.

"Hugh was only five when he was diagnosed, he'd just turned six when he passed away, but not many people would have known him.

"How many people know a five-year-old? The immediate family? Those at school?

Along with other events, the match raised just below £45,000 for It's Never You. - Credit: Ceri Menai-Davis

"For us as parents, now everyone knows who Hugh was, especially in the local area.

"All those people tweeting pictures with "Hugh's army" on their chests, everyone was speaking about the courage of him. He was so brave, so courageous.

"That was it for us - the reason behind the match - to create that legacy and make sure people know about childhood cancer."

Ceri also spoke of how supportive Stevenage Football Club were in helping to organise the event and lending It's Never You the Lamex Stadium.

Jermaine Jenas is a trustee of the It's Never You charity. - Credit: Ceri Menai-Davis

He continued: "Stevenage were fantastic. Clive Abrey - who is the commercial manager at Stevenage - facilitated the match for us, and they were great with us as well.

"It wouldn't have happened without Phil Wallace's (Stevenage FC chairman) and Clive's help."

This event doesn't spell the end of raising awareness for Ceri, Frances and the It's Never You charity, with plans already in the works for further fundraisers and awareness events.

As part of this, talks for another Match for Hugh - to take place next year - have already begun.

Other events, such as coastal walks and gala dinners are also being organised to both raise money for the charity, and raise awareness of the issues faced by parents.

Ceri added: "We're talking about doing another match next year, we've also got some other things that we're doing.

"We're doing a 100 kilometre Jurassic Coast walk in May time which we are looking for people to do, and we are potentially doing a gala dinner next year. So, there will be events available next year.

"We're trying to keep stuff local as well so that local kids can come to.

"We're trying to do things that parents can do with their kids, and also bring in a new crowd."

The It's Never You charity can be contacted via telephone on 07734 159592, or by visiting www.itsneveryou.com.