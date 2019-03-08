Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage charity thanks community after 1,000 Easter eggs delivered to those in need

PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 May 2019

Max Taylor (left) delivered Easter eggs across Stevenage on Easter Sunday. Picture: Damien Hillier

Max Taylor (left) delivered Easter eggs across Stevenage on Easter Sunday. Picture: Damien Hillier

Archant

A Stevenage-based charity has thanked people for their support after delivering 1,000 chocolate eggs to emergency services, the elderly, the homeless and children's hospitals to spread some Easter cheer.

Nurses in Stevenage were all smiles when they got their eggs. Picture: Damien HillierNurses in Stevenage were all smiles when they got their eggs. Picture: Damien Hillier

The Herts Angels Charity received £700 worth of donations to buy the eggs, which were delivered by members of the charity on Easter Sunday, including founder Max Taylor.

"It was a fantastic day and seeing all the folks light up with joy made this whole event worth every second," he said.

"The elderly folks were extremely thankful and they all lit up with joy when they got their egg.

"We and the nurses helped them get into the eggs, then we all had a nice chat while the TV was playing their favourite show in the background. It really was a wonderful moment.

Fire crews in Stevenage with their Easter eggs. Picture: Damien HillierFire crews in Stevenage with their Easter eggs. Picture: Damien Hillier

"The emergency services were very thankful as they said they usually get forgotten on days like this.

"We really appreciate everything they do for our little town so this was Stevenage's thanks to them.

"A lot of people think that Stevenage is a negative and violent place where people do not care.

You may also want to watch:

"This just goes to prove that Stevenage always pulls together when people are in need."

Max was also keen to thank those who donated, including supermarkets Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury's.

"Without the help of the generous people that donated, none of this would have been possible," he added.

"We put out an advert for the event asking for donations and they came in from everywhere.

"They were mainly from Stevenage, but we also had a donation from America and a donation from Norway.

"We were delighted to see that people from all parts of the globe were willing to help make everyone's Easter a better one.

"We hit the target of £500 within three days so upped it to £700 to be able to reach more people and this was hit within another two days.

"A special thanks to Stevenage Mini Van Hire. Without them this event would not have been possible. They have helped us through every event since Herts Angels was founded three years ago.

"The van hire firm's founder, Jay, always gives up a few hours on Easter and Christmas to drive the team around, free of charge, to make the events goes smoothly."

Most Read

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

CCTV appeal after alleged fight in Stevenage

Police believe these two people could have information which could help the investigation into an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street on Sunday. Pictures: Herts police

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

Police issue advice after countryside car thefts around Hitchin area

Three cars have been broken into near Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

CCTV appeal after alleged fight in Stevenage

Police believe these two people could have information which could help the investigation into an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street on Sunday. Pictures: Herts police

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

Police issue advice after countryside car thefts around Hitchin area

Three cars have been broken into near Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Police search for man carrying knife in Letchworth

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Win tickets to Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi this Saturday

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage and North Herts stations to get £80,000 in compensation funds

There are delays from Stevenage to London due to a broken down train. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage builder gives lifeline to online fraud victim battling motor neurone disease

Peter Angel was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March. Picture: Peter Angel.

Letchworth councillor David Levett elected as leader of North Herts Conservatives

NHDC councillor for planning and enterprise David Levett.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists