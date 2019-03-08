CCTV appeal after distraction thief takes bank cards outside Stevenage supermarkets

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into bank card thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police Archant

CCTV images have been released following the theft of bank cards at two Stevenage supermarkets.

Two incidents took place on August 14. The first occurred at Tesco's Broadwater store in London Road at around 11.30am, while the second was at Sainsbury's Coreys Mill store in Hitchin Road at around 12 noon.

On both occasions the victims were distracted at ATMs and had their bank cards stolen, which were subsequently used.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lisa Williams via email at lisa.williams2@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator via online web chat, which can be launched via herts.police.uk/contact or call Herts police on 101, quoting crime references 41/73806/19 and 41/74107/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.