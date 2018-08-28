CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with vehicle interferences in Stevenage.

On December 31, 2018, and January 19, two vehicles parked on a drive in Hadwell Close were tampered with.

Officers believe the two men pictured were in the area at the time and may have information which could assist the investigation.

Neighbourhood Sgt Nic Achilleos said: “We have seen an emerging pattern where opportunist thieves target specific roads and just try car doors in the hope that some vehicles have been left unlocked.

“Please make sure your vehicle is locked when you leave it and that you have not left anything on display.”

If you recognise the people pictured, or have any information about the incidents, contact the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood team on 101 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report quoting crime reference 41/7052/19.

You can also call our non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.