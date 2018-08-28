CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 15:43 02 January 2019
Archant
Police have launched a CCTV appeal following an incident of criminal damage in Stevenage’s Canterbury Way.
Between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, offenders smashed the kitchen window of a home using a rock.
Police would like to speak to the two people pictured, as they may have information that could assist with the investigation.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact PC Alexander Szanto by emailing alexander.szanto@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70546/18, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.