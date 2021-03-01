Unannounced safety inspection of care home following COVID-19 outbreak

Published: 3:03 PM March 1, 2021

The Care Quality Commission carried out an inspection of Stevenage's Woodlands View Care Home following an outbreak of COVID-19 - Credit: Archant

A healthcare watchdog has carried out an unannounced safety inspection of a Stevenage care home following an outbreak of COVID-19 there.

Care Quality Commission inspectors visited Woodlands View Care Home in Magpie Crescent earlier this month to ensure infection prevention and control practice is safe, and that the service is compliant with infection prevention and control measures.

The inspectors found many examples of good practice, including policies, procedures and risk assessments for managing the service in relation to COVID-19; the correct use of personal protective equipment; and staff training on infection control.

Staff in the higher risk groups had risk assessments completed, and all staff spoken to were clear on what processes were in place and why they were needed.

The inspectors said they were assured people were being protected through testing, safe and effective use of PPE, compliance with shielding and social distancing rules, and the promotion of hygiene practice.

The inspection report also says: "We were assured the provider was making sure infection outbreaks can be effectively prevented or managed."

However, two areas of concern were raised. The report says: "We were somewhat assured the provider was preventing visitors from catching and spreading infections. However, staff did not take our temperature when we arrived at the service.

"We also noted staff working supernumerary on the units did not all have short-sleeved clothing or a uniform on. This was needed in case they were required to support someone, which we observed.

"The registered manager told us these issues were addressed immediately after our feedback.

"We have also signposted the provider to resources to develop their approach."

On Woodlands View Care Home's website, it says: "We’ve developed a robust coronavirus prevention and protection plan for the safety and wellbeing of residents, relatives and colleagues.

"As part of our plan, we’ve temporarily paused new resident admissions, but plan to open our doors shortly and safely welcome new residents once again."

The care home is registered to provide a service for up to 120 people, but was only supporting 55 people when inspected.