Stevenage car parking tariffs increase, with rail users hit hardest

PUBLISHED: 06:58 05 February 2020

Stevenage Borough Council is set to increase its parking tariffs for permit holders, as well as its hourly rates. Picture: Google

Stevenage Borough Council is set to increase its parking tariffs for permit holders, as well as its hourly rates. Picture: Google

The cost of parking in Stevenage has increased after the borough council reviews its chip coin daily and season ticket parking fees.

The council has reviewed its car park season tickets, and cost increases were imposed on Saturday, February 1.

Railway car park season tickets have increased from £1,704 to £1,812 annually - £426 to £453 quarterly and £142 to £151 monthly. This applies to Railway North and Railway South and the Stevenage Leisure Centre car park.

These permits also work for car parks A, B, F, G, and H - Southgate, St George's Way multi-storey, Swingate, Daneshill and Danesgate.

For season tickets exclusively for these town centre car parks (A, B, F, G, H), annual passes have increased from £1,020 to £1,044, £255 to £261 quarterly and £85 to £87 monthly.

Stevenage Old Town season ticket holders, which are valid for Primett Road South and Church Lane South, have seen a £12 increase on the annual cost, from £540 to £522.

Quarterly costs have gone from £135 to £138 while monthly costs went up by just £1 to £46.

The cost for Blue Badge holders has also increased from £38 a year to £41.

Those who pay monthly via direct debit will have automatically had the new prices taken from February 1.

Hourly and daily rates for the council car parks across Stevenage have increased by 10p or 20p.

For queries regarding the renewal of current car park seasion tickets, you can call Stevenage Borough Council on 01438 242477.

