Decision looms over Stevenage car meet ban following horror crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance Archant

A decision is set to be made on whether a ban on car cruising throughout Stevenage will be extended indefintely, after an interim injunction was granted earlier this year.

Stevenage Borough Council has applied for an injunction to ban car meets in the town following the crash. Picture: DANNY LOO. Stevenage Borough Council has applied for an injunction to ban car meets in the town following the crash. Picture: DANNY LOO.

Stevenage Borough Council applied to the High Court this year for the injunction after a horror crash left 19 people injured in July 2019.

An interim injunction was granted in August, with a further court hearing set for Monday, December 7, in which the council will look to have the ban extended indefinitely.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “Our aim was to protect the safety of the general public, following the tragic event of last year, and to prevent the associated anti-social behaviour and nuisance that comes with car cruising.

“On August 20, 2020, the court granted the council’s injunction on an ‘interim’ basis. A further court hearing will take place in which we will seek to have the injunction extended for forthcoming years.”

The shocking crash occurred on July 18, 2019, during a Cruise Herts Thursday Night Takeover meet – the modified car club had been organising weekly meets for 17 years.

Two cars collided on Monkswood Way, between the junctions of London Road and Broadhall Way, with one swerving onto the central reservation before both ploughed into a crowd of onlookers.

The council intends to make it an arrestable offence to participate in a car cruise, namely to be a driver or passenger in a motor vehicle. Anyone else at the cruise, either spectating or otherwise, will not be subject to an arrest.

Activities that would be subject to restriction include driving excessive speed – or otherwise dangerously – driving in convoy, racing against other motorvehicles. performing stunts in or on motor vehicles. sounding horns or playing radios and dropping litter.

Any person who wishes to challenge the injunction can apply to become a defendant for the purposes of the hearing. If you wish to do so, you will need to inform the court and the council by 4pm on Thursday, December 3.

The details of the injunction, and of how members of the public can take part in the upcoming hearing, are available on the council’s website and social media platforms.