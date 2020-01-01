Car enthusiasts plan Stevenage meet and convoy one year on from horror crash

Herts Car Society have planned for a convoy to gather in Stevenage this weekend. Picture: Steph Ansell. Archant

A car enthusiast group has planned a gathering and convoy in Stevenage this weekend, almost exactly one year after the Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured.

Police at the scene of a crash involving two cars on Monkswood Way in Stevenage last year. Picture: YUI MOK/PA Police at the scene of a crash involving two cars on Monkswood Way in Stevenage last year. Picture: YUI MOK/PA

Herts Car Society is encouraging fellow enthusiasts to meet at Novotel Stevenage – just off Junction 7 of the A1(M) – which will then move to a planned static meet outside of Stevenage on Sunday evening.

Some residents were shocked by the news, with Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor issuing a direct statement challenging the decision.

She said: “Can I respectfully suggest you reconsider this venue?

“This time last year, as you may be aware, there was a devastating accident in Stevenage just close to where you are planning your meet.

“Please consider the thoughts of those involved, their families and our community who have all suffered the impact of this dreadful accident. It is really not appropriate to hold your event here.”

Cllr Taylor confirmed that SBC has tried to push through an injunction to prevent any large scale gatherings by car enthusiasts, but this process has been delayed due to coronavirus.

Steph Ansell, co-organiser of the event, disagrees with Cllr Taylor, arguing the car enthusiast community shouldn’t be “tarnished with the same brush”.

In a joint statement with Herts Car Society’s co-owner, Ty Dell, they said: “What happened last year at the Cruise-Herts meet was completely devastating.

“I witnessed it myself and would never want anything like that happening again. That being said, it was a freak, terrible accident caused by two people out of thousands.”

According to Steph, the local police force have been made aware of the planned convoy, and that social distancing and masks are encouraged for anyone who wants to attend.

She added: “From my own perspective the car community has literally saved my life.

“I suffer from depression and severe anxiety and over the years people in the car community have become like a family and helped me through extremely hard times.

“Next time you want to completely shut off a car meet maybe you should think more deeply and not tarnish us all with the same brush.”

Almost exactly one year ago, on July 18, 2019, 19 people were injured after two cars collided and ploughed into bystanders in Monkswood Way.

